Following Gov. Dayton's diagnosis, doctors urging prostate screenings

Local doctors are reminding men to undergo annual prostate screenings following Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton's recent diagnosis of prostate cancer.

Men who have a family history of prostate issues as well as African American men should have an exam beginning at age 40, while all other men can undergo screenings at age 50.

"Early detection is everything," Dr. Dana Rademacher, a urologist with Mayo Clinic Health System, said. "If we find it early the chance of cure is 90 percent."

Dr. Rademacher said even if a screening reveals cancer, it is very easy to treat and manage as long as it hasn't spread.

"As long as it's limited to the prostate then we can treat it with surgery, radiation or if its very minimal, active surveillance," he said. "Once it spreads, there really is no cure, we can only manage it."

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men and the second most common cause of death in men.

A digital rectal exam is required to initially screen for cancer. After that, doctors recommend a PSA test, measuring the level of prostate-specific antigen in a man's blood.

Governor Dayton has said he will undergo surgery in early March to treat his cancer.