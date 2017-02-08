Outdoor class brings high school students together

High school is a time where students explore their interests and begin to think about the future. It's also a time when cliques often form. One La Crosse school brought students together on Thursday in a new type of learning.

The Adventure Education class at Logan High School teaches students outdoor skills like skiing, snowshoeing, and camping. On Thursday, the students became the teachers.

The Adventure Education class teamed up with special needs students to cook an outdoor lunch and do winter activities at Myrick Park.

"Students in the Adventure Ed class who are typically regular developing interacting with students that do have special needs is really cool," said Raymond Paul, a student teach at Logan High School. "They can see how they can help students and just how students function and can function in everyday activities and society."

A group of students from Logan Middle School also joined in on the winter fun.

"It's great for them because they can start to get to know the kids at the high school as well and it makes the transition easier for them in the future," said Jessa Pfennig, Specially Designed Physical Education teacher for La Crosse schools.

Students left the outdoor event with not only more skills but more friends.

"A lot of these kids don't see each other throughout the day, so it's a great way for them to connect and begin to get to know each other," Pfennig said.

The students in Adventure Education have spent the last three weeks learning the material they shared on Thursday.

This is the second year Logan High School has organized the outdoor class. Paul says one of the biggest takeaways from the day was how people who are very different can come together to learn and have fun.