Fraudulent IRS phone call targets taxpayers

For a potential scammer, tax theft means quick cash.

Tax related identity theft is a concern in the La Crosse community, state, and nation and has been for years. Experts say one of the best ways to avoid criminals getting their hands on your name during tax season is to get a jump start on the thieves by filing early.

"If you get a phone call from someone claiming they're from the IRS it's more than likely not them. The IRS isn't going to call saying that you owe them money, threatening that they're going to arrest you or send officers out to arrest you," said Brooke Pataska, Community Resource Officer with the La Crosse Police Department.

Fake, phone calls claiming to be the IRS have been going around similar to this, "The nature and the purpose of this call is regarding an enforcement action which has been executed by the U.S. Treasury Department regarding tax fraud against your name," going on to claim that failing to respond could result in criminal charges or even prison.

Bret Kressin, Supervisor Special Agent, IRS Criminal Investigations in Madison said never carry around your social security card or important documents around with you, in the off chance it gets lost.

He added that the IRS will never directly call someone initially and would never make a threat towards someone.

"Let's say you haven't filed a return in two years, we're going to make that inquiry through the mail and say, 'Hey, we've noticed you haven't filed a tax return in the last two years, please remember to file it," and there's usually a contact person and phone number to call," said Kressin.

He stressed that there's many steps in the process, "There's a lot of different things, we're not going to just up and call you one day and say, 'Give us ten grand."'

If someone receives one of these calls or suspects their identity has been compromised, they should contact their local police department immediately to file a report.

MORE INFORMATION: Internal Revenue Service