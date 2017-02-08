Shilling critical of Walker budget; Other legislators comment

Following Governor Scott Walker's presentation of the state budget for 2017-19, a number of state legislators had various reactions to his proposals.

Here are some of the comments from legislators from the area and around the state:

Senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse):

“Working families are struggling to get ahead and Gov. Walker’s budget continues to put the American dream out of reach for too many. Families in western Wisconsin are tired of driving on crumbling roads and want stronger leadership to strengthen communities. Rather than extending Gov. Walker’s tax breaks for the wealthy and doubling down on subsidies for companies that outsource Wisconsin jobs, we should be investing in affordable child care, student loan debt relief and retirement security.”

“Wisconsin has trailed the national average in job growth for 20 consecutive quarters under Gov. Walker. We need a balanced budget that prioritizes our local schools, families and communities. Instead of responsible solutions, Gov. Walker has built a house of cards based on false assumptions and fake money. A budget that fails to address the $1 billion transportation funding deficit is not a balanced budget. If we don’t have safe and reliable roads, bridges and public infrastructure, our economy will continue to suffer and working families will fall further behind.”

Rep. Jill Billings (D-La Crosse):

“Since taking office, Gov. Walker has slashed state resources to our local governments, our infrastructure and our public education. His budget proposal this year comes nowhere close to filling the hole he dug for working families in Wisconsin,” Rep. Billings said. “One of the biggest concerns for people in our state is the condition of our underfunded roads and infrastructure. Instead of including a sustainable funding stream in his budget, the governor has again borrowed money and put off projects, leaving a greater mess for all of us down the road.”

“The reality is that Wisconsin’s roads – like our schools and local governments – have yet to recover from the governor’s drastic cuts during the last six years, and this budget does not repair the damage that has been done.”

Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-Middleton):

“Governor Walker has built his budget on phantom funds leaving all of the tough decisions to the Legislature while he works for his reelection. This is truly disappointing leadership. For six years this state has struggled with cuts to infrastructure, cuts to education and failed corporate giveaways. The one billion dollar transportation deficit is once again punted by Governor Walker. Road project delays and credit card financing live another day in Walker’s Wisconsin. As we move ahead in the budget process, Wisconsin Democrats remain committed to work for more state funding our public education, developing policies that build family supporting jobs and to finding a long term solution to our states transportation crisis.”

WI Attorney General Brad Schimel:

"At the Wisconsin Department of Justice, we’re grateful for Governor Walker’s support of our public safety mission. It’s no coincidence the Governor enjoys the support of the law enforcement community throughout the State, and his proposed budget for DOJ is a continued sign of his commitment to public safety. I look forward to working with the Legislature moving toward passage and final adoption."

Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills), Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette), Co-Chairs of the budget writing Joint Finance Committee:

"This proposal gives us a solid starting point as we begin the state budget process. Thanks to responsible budgeting in the past, our state budget is now in great shape. We're happy to see strong investments in public education, common sense welfare reforms, and continued tax relief for Wisconsinites around the state.

Moving forward, we will consider all of the necessary programs that rely on state dollars and ensure that these programs are funded appropriately. We will continue to prioritize education, employ prudent fiscal budgeting to keep taxes low, and work to find a sustainable solution to our state's transportation funding problem.

Now that the budget proposal is in the legislature's hands, it's time for the Joint Finance Committee to make improvements with the help of the people of Wisconsin. Together, we will make the budget even better.

We look forward to working with our legislative colleagues, stakeholders, and Wisconsin residents to craft a budget we can be proud to support."