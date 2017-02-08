La Crescent's Abraham earns state honor

A longtime area cross country coach received a big honor this week.

La Crescent's Mark Abraham was named the Class A Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year by the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association.

Abraham led the Lancers to the MSHSL State Meet last fall.

In 33 years as head coach, he has led the La Crescent boys to State 14 times and the girls team 7 times.

He'll accept his award at a ceremony in August.