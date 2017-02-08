Early designs presented to Memorial Pool Committee

The Memorial Pool Committee met on Wednesday night to begin discussing a new pool.

The committee is working with neighborhood groups to find ways to restore the aging facility that closed almost two years ago. The future of the Memorial Pool site is uncertain because of the costs of renovation.

Discussion at the meeting focused on the possibility of an aquatic center either outdoor or indoor. Burbach Aquatics, the team hired by the city to consult on the new pool, presented the first site plan for the project. It is an outdoor design on the original location of Memorial Pool. The first conceptual site plan featured a lazy river, something that would make the pool unique to La Crosse.

Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jay Odegaard said the city needs another public pool.

"La Crosse really prides itself on a community that is focused on recreational opportunities for the residents. So, I think it's just important that we take a look at the need for another pool," Odegaard said.

The committee is in the early planning stages of a pool design. They're next step is to look at alternative locations nearby the current facility.

Odegaard says the committee hopes to hold public discussions this spring.

The city has allotted $250,000 for costs associated with a new pool; however, each of the plans presented on Wednesday night had an estimated cost of over $5 million. The city will consider additional funding once a final design is approved.

