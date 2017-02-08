Great Rivers United Way celebrates 67 years in Coulee Region

The Great Rivers United Way celebrated 67 years of service to the community on Wednesday night, honoring three people or agencies that live by the values of give, advocate, and volunteer.

The Give Award went to Gundersen Health System, the Advocated Award went to John Hendricks, superintendent of the Sparta School District, and the Volunteer Award went to Kaplan University.

"People in this community step up, answer the call, make a pledge, and help those that are less fortunate. It's really gratifying to know that we are supported by those types of individuals," said Dave Ring, campaign co-chair for United Way.

United Way reached their goal of raising $2,085,000 in the 2016 campaign. Ring said that all of that money was used in the local community. The 2017 campaign will begin on Thursday with more details to be released in the near future.