Holy Trinity Annual Roast Beef Dinner and Party

A roast beef dinner this weekend will benefit Aquinas Catholic Schools. Enjoy a roast beef dinner and raise money for Aquinas Catholic Schools at the Holy Trinity Mardi Gras Party on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at the American Legion Post 52 on 6th and Market Streets in La Crosse.

The roast beef dinner, sponsored by the American Legion, Bakalars Sausage Company, and D.L. Cakery, is from 4:30-7 p.m., followed by a Top Gun-themed party, "Top Fun," from 7 - 11 p.m.



Ticket prices are $15 each or two tickets for $25 for the dinner and party or $5 at the door for the party only. The event includes beer, cash bar, a DJ, cash raffle, squareboards, a silent auction, and a live auction. Squareboard, live, and silent auction items include two $500 meat bundles from Holmen Meat Locker, Anna Fleming's Famous Lasagna dinner for 20, Wisconsin Dells stays, and much more! Proceeds support Aquinas Catholic Schools education for Holy Trinity parishioners. Holy Trinity's 2017 Lord & Lady are Pat and Tammy Weinberger.

Dinner tickets are available at the American Legion or the Holy Trinity Parish Office at 1333 S. 13th St. in La Crosse. For more information please contact Holy Trinity at 608.782-2028.