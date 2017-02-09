Simple, satisfying Winter soups with Wisconsin cheese

Tina Gilbertson showcased two simple and satisfying soup recipes from Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board: Cheesy Potato Soup and Cabbage and Cheese Soup.

Cheesy Potato Soup

To make it, we'll need a handful of key ingredients: potatoes, onion, evaporated milk, Worcestershire sauce, butter and Wisconsin brick cheese.

Brick is a Wisconsin original cheese. It was first made in 1877-140 years ago! Brick was named for its shape, because cheesemakers originally used bricks to press the moisture from the cheese. It has a mild, slightly nutty flavor and smooth texture.

BONUS-20 minutes is all you need for this quick and tasty cold-weather dinner.

INGREDIENTS

? 4 baking potatoes (about 1 1/2 pounds)

? 2 tablespoons butter

? 1 medium onion, sliced

? 2 tablespoons flour

? 1 teaspoon beef bouillon granules

? 2 cups water

? 1 can (12 ounces) can evaporated milk

? 1 cup (4 ounces) Wisconsin mild brick cheese, shredded

? 1 teaspoon chopped parsley

? 3/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

? 3/4 teaspoon salt

? 3/4 teaspoon pepper

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

Cook potatoes in microwave on high until tender; cool. Place butter and onions in large bowl. Cook in microwave on high until tender, about 2 minutes. Stir in flour; add bouillon granules and water. Stir well; return to microwave and cook on high for 2 minutes until mixture is heated. Scoop out potatoes, leaving pieces in chunks. Add potatoes, evaporated milk, cheese and seasonings to hot mixture. Return to microwave and cook on high 2 1/2-4 minutes until cheese is melted and soup is hot.

Cabbage and Cheese Soup

It's made with savoy cabbage, beef stock, Italian sausage, butter, bread and Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese. Cheddar is one of the most popular cheeses, and it only gets better with age. Sharp in flavor and more crumbly in texture, Wisconsin aged cheddar becomes deeper and more complex as it ages.

Savoy cabbage is the other star of this soup. This gorgeous cabbage is deep green in color and has tender leaves that bring a mild, earthy flavor to the soup.

BONUS-savoy cabbage is in season right now.

INGREDIENTS

1 pound savoy cabbage

1 quart beef stock

2 mild Italian sausages (1/2 pound)

8 ounces aged Wisconsin cheddar cheese

6 tablespoons butter

6 slices country bread (about 1/2-inch thick), cut in half

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

Heat oven to 325º F. Clean and wash the cabbage leaves. Cook in boiling water 5 minutes or until limp. Drain well and julienne the leaves. Set aside. In 2-quart saucepan, bring the beef stock to a boil with the sausages. Simmer 8-10 minutes until thoroughly cooked. Remove from the stock and cut into thin slices. Set aside. Cut cheddar into thin slices. Set aside. Melt butter over low heat. In an ovenproof casserole (preferably terracotta), arrange 3 of the bread slices. Layer with the cabbage, sausage, cheese, and remaining bread. Drizzle the top layer of the bread with melted butter. Gently pour the boiled stock over the top. Bake about 30 minutes, until the top bread layer is crisp and the soup is thoroughly heated. Spoon into soup bowls. Season to taste.

