Copy-Eau Claire police say no taser was used on man arrested after parents found dead in Eau Claire home

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Joseph Lantz, the adult son of the couple who were found dead at their Eau Claire home Monday, appeared in court Wednesday on charges of interfering with police at the crime scene.

Prosecutors said he was arrested for restricting and obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. They said Lantz drove his truck around two different traffic barricades. They said he then got out of his vehicle and was told to stop by at least eight officers before being tackled right before entering the home.

The prosecutor said police were still searching for threats at the time and the scene was still very active because there could have been a loaded gun on scene. No criminal complaint has been filed yet because of the ongoing investigation into the deaths of Dean and Karie Lantz.

The judge set a $500 signature bond and ordered Lantz not to possess a weapon or make contact with police unless he needs assistance.

Joseph Lantz is due back in court for an initial appearance February 16.

Police also want to be clear a rumor that has spread around social media; Deputy Chief Matt Rokus said a taser was not used on Joseph Lantz, and that officers used the least amount of force possible to arrest him.

Police also said he was not only driving past the barricades that led to the arrest but also repeated threats towards law enforcement during an interview at the station. There, Lantz said he would return to the home Monday and hurt officers if released.

Police said they offered Lantz a number of grief support options. They said, during the tragedy, the last thing they wanted to do was arrest a member of the Lantz family.