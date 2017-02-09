Success at WACPC State Dance Championship

On Wednesday, February 8th Aquinas High School celebrated their high school dance team's success after their exciting weekend at the WACPC State Dance Championship.

The team won the Division 5 pom event, and also received 5th place for their jazz routine in Division II.

Onalaska High School's dance team also placed 2nd for their Division II routine. West Salem also had a placing finish for their pom routine taking 4th place for Division 4 pom.

The State Dance Championship was held at the La Crosse Center this past weekend on February 4th.