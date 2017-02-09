Adaptive Floor Hockey at Holmen High School

A lot of excitement filled Holmen High School's gym on Thursday evening for a big game against the Coulee Region Chill and the Holmen High School's Adaptive Sports League (ASL team) in a friendly match of floor hockey.

Thursday's game was the first annual floor hockey game against the Chill.

Holmen High School's ASL team gives opportunities to young adults with disabilities a chance to enjoy playing their favorite sports. For Ethan Nelson, he loved the opportunity to play against the Coulee Region Chill because it's his favorite hockey team.

"I'm a really big fan of the Chill. I like going to their games and I like everything about them. They are my favorite!" Nelson said.

Holmen's ASL team came out on top beating the Chill. The Holmen ASL's team will take on Central's team next week on Tuesday, February 14th.