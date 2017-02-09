Davis brothers growing into roles quickly for Central

It's another marquee match-up on the docket Friday night and, no surprise, Central is a part of it.

The Red Raiders will host Logan.

If Tuesday night is any indication the big stage and bright lights are no big deal to Central brothers Johnny and Jordan Davis.

The twin freshmen combined to score 27 points in a win over state power Stevens Point.

It gave those in attendance a glimpse into the future.

"Our coaches told us don't play scared. My and my brother just took it on as a challenge. We play as hard as we can and play as a team," said Jordan Davis, who had 16 points against Stevens Point.

"They're not you're typical freshman. 6'2' 6'3, they're pretty athletic. We just told them we need them to score and we want them to be aggressive. That's what they're doing and they're just getting better every day. That's what matters the most," said senior guard Bailey Kale.

Central is 15-2 this season and ranked number one in the state in the last Associated Press division 2 poll.