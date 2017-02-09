Governor Walker visits La Crosse on Budget Tour

The Governor is traveling the state of Wisconsin to highlight his top budget concerns.

Gov. Scott Walker paid a visit to Appleton and Wausau Thursday before arriving in La Crosse, focusing on priority areas necessary in moving Wisconsin forward just like the state motto suggests.

Laying out priorities in three different areas: student success, accountable government, and rewarding work.

"The reform dividend allows us to reinvest in our taxpayers by sending just under six hundred million dollars in taxes and fee relief back to the hardworking people of this state. Lower property taxes in '18 then they were in 2010, eliminating the state tax on the property tax bill, lower income taxes from where they were in 2010, again in 2018," said Walker.

This will also include a $5 million investment in Wisconsin Fast Forward training grants for Technical Colleges like Western Technical College, where Walker visited Friday. He said these funds will help fill jobs in high-demand industries as baby boomers continue to retire.

Another topic Governor Walker addressed, was the current bill surrounding cannabis oil, a substance that is extracted from marijuana without the intense high, it has been medically proven to help with seizures. It's a bill he said he will sign if it gets to his desk.

"It was so narrowly drafted, it actually ended up coming back which is the form it's in now because there was some debate as to whether or not families could get access to that. This makes that clear, it's narrow and it's focused which is why the Senate, the Legislature objected to amendments that would broaden it's purpose. As long as it's in that form, I'm comfortable doing it," added Walker.

He stressed that he is not in support of measures that would legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. He added that he considers it a gateway drug, not needed when the state has other serious drug issues such as heroin and methamphetamine.

