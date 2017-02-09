Vernon County Circuit Court Judge Michael Rosborough retiring after 30 Years on the bench

Vernon County residents have known only one circuit court judge since 1986 - Michael Rosborough.

Change though will soon come to that county.

Because Rosborough has decided to retire from the bench, a job he did not set out to do. He says the opportunity presented itself at a time he was considering doing something different.

In the Spring of 1986, Judge Walter Block announced he would retire. Rosborough just happened to live in Vernon County. Block encouraged him to run. So did La Crosse County judges, so Rosborough took the risk.

A risk, that lasted 30 years.