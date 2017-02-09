UW-La Crosse unveils expanded AED project

According to the American Heart Association, someone in the United States has a heart attack every 40 seconds.

February is Heart Health Month and bringing down that number is the goal. A new project at UW-La Crosse is designed to try and save people in cardiac emergencies.

September 20, 2013 started as a regular day for UW-La Crosse Professor David Phipps.

"I went to class and after class I had a heart attack," Phipps said. "I remember nothing other than waking up two days later in the hospital."

The response from one UW-La Crosse police officer saved his life.

"It was Officer Pehl that kept me going until the ambulance could get here and everything," said Phipps.

After that emergency, Officer David Pehl started looking at Automated External Defibrillators, or AEDs, around campus.

"When I looked, I found that we had nowhere near an effective coverage," said Officer Pehl. "In fact, there were pockets of buildings that were covered by no AEDs."

This started a four and a half year project to put an AED in every building at UW-La Crosse.

"We had 11 AEDs that were on campus. There are now 30 plus AEDs in each of the academic buildings and in each residence hall," Officer Pehl said.

The new AEDs speak to users, letting them help others as quickly as possible.

"All the person really needs to do is open the cover, it will prompt them through directions of what to do next," he said.

You never know when someone could suffer a heart attack and an AED could be that life saver.

"It's why I'm here talking to you now. Because of that," said Phipps.

Officer Pehl said a heart emergency can happen at any age.

UW-La Crosse Police are offering free classes for faculty and staff to learn how to use the AEDs. Exact locations of the devices with pictures are available on the UW-La Crosse Police Department website.

Officer Pehl added that his efforts to increase the number of AEDs would not have been possible without the help of other campus groups.