Librarians come together to discuss literacy

Staff of Murphy Library at UW-La Crosse hosted the first annual CALL Conference on Thursday. It stands for Conference About Libraries and Literacy.

Forty librarians from across the state came to the conference from elementary level to higher education and both public and academic library settings. Organizers said the conference started a conversation.

"There was a problem in communication between different types of libraries and librarians where there were just gaps and holes in our communication and that if we spent more time talking to one another and collaborating with each other, then we would probably do a better job serving our patrons," said Liz Humrickhouse, instruction librarian at Murphy Library.

She added that people automatically think of reading when they hear literacy, but there are different types of literacy.

"In higher ed, we tend to talk more about information literacy which is critical thinking,evaluation of sources. So, when you're looking at something that you find online, how do you know if it's real? How do you know if it's citable? How do you know if it's something you want to use in your academic research? So, there are different kinds of literacies we want all our patrons to have, and it starts at birth and goes through the end of life," sad Humrickhouse.

The event topics included how to get kids interested in reading and summer reading programs.

Organizers hope to grow the conference in the future.

