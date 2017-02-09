Thursday's local scores
Girls Basketball
West Salem 39, G-E-T 51...G-E-T 10-1 Coulee, West Salem 9-1 Coulee
Logan 43, Central 41...Gruntzel game-winning shot with 2 seconds left
Hillsboro 53, Bangor 70...Bangor Clinches Scenic Bluffs title outright
Weston 23, Seneca 77
La Farge 58, North Crawford 43
Arcadia 67, BRF 43
Viroqua 48, Ona. Luther 36
Mabel-Canton 69, Spring Grove 57
Wauzeka-Steuben 50, Kickapoo 47
Boys Basketball
Blair-Taylor 74, Gilmanton 49
Indy 64, EC Immanuel 58
Royall 81, La Farge 82 F/OT
Augusta 68, Mel-Min 59
Lincoln 54, C-FC 73
Southland 50, Caledonia 91
Kee-High 41, Houston 60
HS Gymnastic
Westby 105.375, Viroqua 127
MVC Meet
1. Holmen 130.775
2. Onalaska 127.85
3. La Crosse 117.025
Girls Hockey
Sun Prairie 2, Onalaska 1
