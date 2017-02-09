Thursday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Thursday's local scores

Girls Basketball

West Salem 39, G-E-T 51...G-E-T 10-1 Coulee, West Salem 9-1 Coulee

Logan 43, Central 41...Gruntzel game-winning shot with 2 seconds left

Hillsboro 53, Bangor 70...Bangor Clinches Scenic Bluffs title outright

Weston 23, Seneca 77

La Farge 58, North Crawford 43

Arcadia 67, BRF 43

Viroqua 48, Ona. Luther 36

Mabel-Canton 69, Spring Grove 57

Wauzeka-Steuben 50, Kickapoo 47

Boys Basketball

Blair-Taylor 74, Gilmanton 49

Indy 64, EC Immanuel 58

Royall 81, La Farge 82  F/OT

Augusta 68, Mel-Min 59

Lincoln 54, C-FC 73

Southland 50, Caledonia 91

Kee-High 41, Houston 60

HS Gymnastic

Westby 105.375, Viroqua 127

MVC Meet

1.  Holmen 130.775

2. Onalaska 127.85

3.  La Crosse 117.025
Girls Hockey

Sun Prairie 2, Onalaska 1

