Outdoor Bound TV Season 8 coming soon

Season 8 of Outdoor Bound TV will begin airing this month on WXOW. Host Kurt Walbeck joined News19 Daybreak to preview the season. Click on the attached video to hear from him.



"Outdoor Bound TV" airs on WXOW Sunday's at 11a.m. The first episode of Season 8 airs the last weekend of February. Kurt Walbeck will also be at the La Crosse Sport Show this weekend at the La Crosse Center.



For more information on the Sport Show visit their website.

To learn more about Outdoor Bound TV visit their website or Facebook page.