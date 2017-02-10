Going "A Note Above" with Valentine gifts

Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and many wait until the last minute to get something sweet for their someone sweet. Instead of candy or flowers this year, why not opt for a song?
A Note Above is a women's quartet that spends all day Valentine's day surprising loved ones with songs. Proceeds raised from their performances are all donated to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
To book a singing Valentine, call 783-0027.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.