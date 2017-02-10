Going "A Note Above" with Valentine gifts - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Going "A Note Above" with Valentine gifts

By Dustin Luecke, Daybreak Anchor
Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and many wait until the last minute to get something sweet for their someone sweet. Instead of candy or flowers this year, why not opt for a song?

A Note Above is a women's quartet that spends all day Valentine's day surprising loved ones with songs. Proceeds raised from their performances are all donated to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

To book a singing Valentine, call 783-0027.

