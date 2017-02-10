Crawford County focuses on economy growth

Crawford County is among the more than 200 counties nationwide that voted for President Obama in 2008 and 2012, changing parties for the most recent election.

Residents said key areas such as jobs, gun rights, and what many farmers see as dismal market prices for crops and livestock motivated them to change their party vote in hopes of improvement under new administration.

Bernard Morvatis, a Farmer said he believes Americans need to re-evaluate the definition of hard work.

"Too many people think everything, that they walk around like this, that ain't the way the world works," said Morvatis.

"It seems like anything Trump touches, he changes into a billion dollars," said Marlene Kramer, who makes $10.50 an hour at a local sportswear factory said her and her husband dropped Obamacare when it rose to $12,000 a year for their family, opting to pay a $2,000 penalty instead.

"We don't go to the doctor that much. If something would happen I guess that's a chance we'll have to take until something else comes along, a better program," added Kramer.

This corner of Wisconsin has seven rural counties among the more than 200 nationwide that voted majority for President Obama in 2008 and 2012, changing parties in the last election to vote for President Trump.

"I believe, I know this is trite, but people wanted change. This is my personal opinion, they say Donald Trump as like it or not, things are going to change," expressed Jim Bowman, Director of Economic Development for Crawford County.

With big employers like 3M and a large distribution center for Cabela's located in Crawford County, many people say they're hurting financially.

"This is true for most parts of rural America, it typically has lower wages, less economic opportunity, and a really challenge for those that might feel trapped," added Bowman.

Although they admitted there's things they don't love about President Trump, they're hopeful he'll turn the economy around.

