Rockland man dies in early morning car accident

By Molly Prescott, Evening Producer
Town of Burns (WXOW) -- -

In the early morning hours of Feb. 10, a Rockland man died in a one-vehicle car accident in La Crosse County.

La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch received a call at 5:22 a.m. Friday, about an accident where a vehicle struck a tree on Big Creek Road.

When police arrived on scene, they found 21-year-old Vincent Davis trapped inside the vehicle, already deceased. 

The accident is still under investigation, but at this time authorities believe speed was a contributing factor. 

