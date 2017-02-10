Rockland man dies in early morning car accident

In the early morning hours of Feb. 10, a Rockland man died in a one-vehicle car accident in La Crosse County.
La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch received a call at 5:22 a.m. Friday, about an accident where a vehicle struck a tree on Big Creek Road.
When police arrived on scene, they found 21-year-old Vincent Davis trapped inside the vehicle, already deceased.
The accident is still under investigation, but at this time authorities believe speed was a contributing factor.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.