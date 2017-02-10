Angry voters flood town halls of GOP lawmakers

By ERICA WERNER and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

Republican lawmakers around the country are facing tough and often angry questions from constituents who are packing town hall meetings or showing up at their offices.

Among their grievances is that the GOP plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or "Obamacare," with no replacement.

The pushback echoes the same raucous confrontations that Democrats faced in 2009, when tea party activists sprang into action to oppose what they saw as dangerous government overreach by President Barack Obama.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.