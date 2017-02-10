Mayor Kabat: Substance abuse and mental health top issues in La Crosse

In a State of the City address, Mayor Tim Kabat told the common council that substance abuse (including meth and heroin) and issues related to mental health are the greatest challenges for the city.

The mayor said the issues facing the community are sometimes overwhelming and are going to need a comprehensive approach to tackle them.

"That's really what it comes down to," said Mayor Kabat. "It does have to be comprehensive... the whole notion of an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. What kinds of things can we do earlier on with people to try to prevent some of those challenges?"

Meth arrests have nearly tripled in the past 5 years, not only in La Crosse County but also across the state. That's according to a study done by the FBI and the State of Wisconsin. 2016 saw 23 drug overdose deaths, the most in the county's history. Suicide rates went down in 2016 but there's been a spike in 2017 already, with 7 cases.

That's nearly half of the total numbers for 2016.

The mayor says we need to start asking hard questions on whether enough resources are provided for prevention and treatment.

"[In] our conversations especially with the county health department, the mental health of our community and substance abuse are their top two priorities for their community health plan, so we're trying to work with them to see how we can go about being a stronger partner," Mayor Kabat said.

Strong partnerships, Kabat says, are going to be what it takes to tackle such massive issues. He says its going to take much more collaboration like that between the county, city and the community at large to address these problems.