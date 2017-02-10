A Valentine's dance for all abilities

Riverfront Inc is holding its Valentine's Sweetheart Dance on Sunday February 12 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. It's a chance for Riverfront participants, staff and community members to enjoy the spirit of Valentine's day with refreshments and dance.

Days Inn-La Crosse will play host for the event. It's open to all who want to join in the fun. Organizers said this dance plays a big role in in inclusion and giving participants the chance to have fun and feel just like everyone else.

"Everybody deserves a chance to have fun and deserves the chance to have the opportunity to have fun," said Riverfront's Community Outreach Specialist Jimmy Westland. "So we just want to provide as many opportunities as we can for people with disabilities."

You can still RSVP by e-mailing Jimmy Westland at jimmy.westland@riverfrontinc.org, however Friday February 10 is the final day to do so.