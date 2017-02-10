American life expectancy falls for first time in 20 years

A new study published in the medical journal, "The Lancet," suggests that advances in medical science and disease prevention are not enough to keep life expectancies rising. Two causes of premature death are taking a toll both across the nation and right here in La Crosse.

Suicide and fatal drug overdoses killed 38 people in the La Crosse area in 2016. Sixteen people took their own lives and twenty-two more died from an overdose of illegal drugs.

"It's sad that it's happening. I mean, I haven't seen it like it has been in years before. You know, mental health people ask, 'Where do we start?' and I don't know what the answer is," said Tim Candahl, La Crosse County Chief Medical Examiner.

Neither of these issues are new, but there are different factors that have caused an increases in suicide and drug overdose deaths recently. Some say it's a change in family structure.

"More family support, then there's more family there to help get them to the help that they need. You just can't wait for people to come in and check in to mental health. I mean it takes a lot to get somebody to come in," Candahl said.

Others say it's a matter of not knowing how to cope with life.

"We all have coping skills. Some of them are very healthy, some of them are much not healthy. You think about at the end of the day, an adult might go home and have a glass of wine to unwind. Well if you're thirteen, that doesn't work. So what does work for that 13-year-old? We have to figure that out," said Heather Quackenboss, behavioral health project coordinator at United Way.

Lawmakers address drug problems at a state level.

"As we've learned with the opiate problem, it is not enough to go after the supply side of a drug crisis. I have said many times , we will not arrest our way out of a drug problem," Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel.

And La Crosse County officials are working to lower these statistics locally.

"Our task force is doing key informant interviews of all of the treatment providers that are in the region to identify what are some of the gaps? Granted we know what some of them are--cost and access--but we're finding out a lot more information," said Al Bliss, coordinator of the Heroin and Illicit Drugs Task Force in La Crosse. "Hopefully we can take that back to the leadership of the community."

Bliss said fatal drug overdose in the La Crosse are costs victims an average of 32.2 years of life.

Officials realize eliminating premature death won't happen overnight. With community support, they feel confident they will make a positive difference.

Candahl added that people need to be vigilant on social media, looking for signs of addiction and depression in friends and family.

Quackenboss said that treatment for depression should start early. Children often look to adults for comfort, and it is the job of these role models to let the children know failure happens. It is important for children to learn that life will go on and recovery from hard times is possible.