Friday's Sports Overtime scores

Friday's local scores

Boys high school basketball

La Crosse Central 88, La Crosse Logan 48 - Kobe King (Central): 35 points; full recap here

Onalaska 58, Sparta 46 - Jalen Zubich (ONA): 26 points; Matthew Pauley (Sparta): 21 points

Tomah 81, Holmen 70 - Josh Dahkle (Tomah): 27 points; Peter Brey (Tomah): 19 points; Seth Wilson (HOL): 19 points

G-E-T 65, Viroqua 41 - Chris Thompson (GET): 22 points; Tyler Scherr (GET): 15 points

Black River Falls 69, Onalaska Luther 65

Westby 60, West Salem 41 - Jesse Solberg (Westby): 27 points; Norsemen now 16-3, 8-3 Coulee

Bangor 95, Brookwood 57 - Luke Reader (Bangor): 23 points, passed 1,000 career points; David Johnson (Bangor): 21 points

Hillsboro 54, Cashton 49

Seneca 82, North Crawford 41 - Seneca clinches Ridge and Valley title

Kickapoo 67, La Farge 53

Prairie du Chien 65, Dodgeville 46

Caledonia 79, Winona Cotter 51 - Owen King (CAL): 20 points

Fillmore Central 49, La Crescent 42 - final/overtime

Cannon Falls 80, Houston 37

Spring Grove 81, Cleveland 41

Coulee Christian 68, Kee High 60

Girls high school basketball

La Crosse Aquinas 73, Arcadia 56 - Madessa Collins (AQU): 18 points; Kyah Steiner (AQU): 14 points; Linzy Sandelbach (ARC): 16 points

Onalaska 62, Sparta 46 - Emma Gamoke (ONA): 17 points; Hallie Schmelling and Tayla Stuttley (ONA): 14 points each

Tomah 50, Holmen 43 - Madison Lindauer (Tomah): 32 points

Blair-Taylor 70, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 40

Melrose-Mindoro 90, Whitehall 20

Caledonia 71, Winona Cotter 56 - Mariah Schroeder (CAL): 23 points; Katie Tornstrom (CAL): 20 points

Boys high school hockey

West Salem 3, Wisconsin Rapids 0

La Crescent 6, Windom 4

Men's college basketball

Viterbo University 69, Mayvillle State 56

Winona State University 82, Concordia-St. Paul 67

Women's college basketball

Mayville State 69, Viterbo University 45

Winona State University 69, Concordia-St. Paul 59

College wrestling - WIAC Championships

1. UW-La Crosse, 160*

2. UW-Whitewater, 108

3. UW-Platteville, 97.5

3. UW-Stevens Point, 97.5

5. UW-Eau Claire, 89

6. UW-Oshkosh, 75

*First WIAC title since 2011; Dustin Weinmann (141), Mason Geary (149), Richard Carlson (174) and Michael Otomo (197) all win titles. UW-L had 19 of 20 wrestlers place; Dave Malecek named WIAC Coach of the Year (7th time in career)

College gymnastics

UW-La Crosse 190.2, UW-Stout 187.5 - Samantha Wiekamp (UWL) wins all-around with 37.75

NAHL hockey

Austin 6, Coulee Region Chill 2