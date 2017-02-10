Friday's Sports Overtime scores

Friday's local scores
Boys high school basketball
La Crosse Central 88, La Crosse Logan 48 - Kobe King (Central): 35 points; full recap here
Onalaska 58, Sparta 46 - Jalen Zubich (ONA): 26 points; Matthew Pauley (Sparta): 21 points
Tomah 81, Holmen 70 - Josh Dahkle (Tomah): 27 points; Peter Brey (Tomah): 19 points; Seth Wilson (HOL): 19 points
G-E-T 65, Viroqua 41 - Chris Thompson (GET): 22 points; Tyler Scherr (GET): 15 points
Black River Falls 69, Onalaska Luther 65
Westby 60, West Salem 41 - Jesse Solberg (Westby): 27 points; Norsemen now 16-3, 8-3 Coulee
Bangor 95, Brookwood 57 - Luke Reader (Bangor): 23 points, passed 1,000 career points; David Johnson (Bangor): 21 points
Hillsboro 54, Cashton 49
Seneca 82, North Crawford 41 - Seneca clinches Ridge and Valley title
Kickapoo 67, La Farge 53
Prairie du Chien 65, Dodgeville 46
Caledonia 79, Winona Cotter 51 - Owen King (CAL): 20 points
Fillmore Central 49, La Crescent 42 - final/overtime
Cannon Falls 80, Houston 37
Spring Grove 81, Cleveland 41
Coulee Christian 68, Kee High 60
Girls high school basketball
La Crosse Aquinas 73, Arcadia 56 - Madessa Collins (AQU): 18 points; Kyah Steiner (AQU): 14 points; Linzy Sandelbach (ARC): 16 points
Onalaska 62, Sparta 46 - Emma Gamoke (ONA): 17 points; Hallie Schmelling and Tayla Stuttley (ONA): 14 points each
Tomah 50, Holmen 43 - Madison Lindauer (Tomah): 32 points
Blair-Taylor 70, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 40
Melrose-Mindoro 90, Whitehall 20
Caledonia 71, Winona Cotter 56 - Mariah Schroeder (CAL): 23 points; Katie Tornstrom (CAL): 20 points
Boys high school hockey
West Salem 3, Wisconsin Rapids 0
La Crescent 6, Windom 4
Men's college basketball
Viterbo University 69, Mayvillle State 56
Winona State University 82, Concordia-St. Paul 67
Women's college basketball
Mayville State 69, Viterbo University 45
Winona State University 69, Concordia-St. Paul 59
College wrestling - WIAC Championships
1. UW-La Crosse, 160*
2. UW-Whitewater, 108
3. UW-Platteville, 97.5
3. UW-Stevens Point, 97.5
5. UW-Eau Claire, 89
6. UW-Oshkosh, 75
*First WIAC title since 2011; Dustin Weinmann (141), Mason Geary (149), Richard Carlson (174) and Michael Otomo (197) all win titles. UW-L had 19 of 20 wrestlers place; Dave Malecek named WIAC Coach of the Year (7th time in career)
College gymnastics
UW-La Crosse 190.2, UW-Stout 187.5 - Samantha Wiekamp (UWL) wins all-around with 37.75
NAHL hockey
Austin 6, Coulee Region Chill 2
