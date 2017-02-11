Hot shooting, cool dunks leads Central past Logan

Kobe King started the night red-hot from the floor, and Johnny Davis ended it with a flashy dunk, as the La Crosse Central Red Raiders routed rival Logan 88-48 Friday night.

Central (9-0 MVC) maintains its slim lead over Onalaska (9-1) inside the final two weeks of the regular season. The Hilltoppers will host Central next Friday.

"We're playing as a team. Everyone's confident, we all have confidence in each other, we trust each other," King said. "We have great chemistry and we're all brothers on the court and off the court."

Coming off a statement win over SPASH, the Red Raiders built a 13-5 lead early behind a hot start from King. The senior score seven of Central's first 10 points, and finished the game with 35.

Logan hung around though, thanks to physical play inside from freshman Terrance Thompson, and outside shooting from CJ Siegel, to cut the lead to 25-18 with just under seven minutes remaining in the first half. Thompson led the Rangers with 11 points.

Central responded with a run to lead 53-26 at the break, using transition buckets from Bailey Kale and Isaiah Dahman and a slam dunk by King.

In the second half, Central continued to shoot and pass the ball well, building its lead to 65-34 with 13:41 remaining.

The highlight of the night came about 3 minutes later, as King stole a pass and found Davis ahead. The freshman dunked the ball with his left hand while drawing a foul.

"I've never seen a dunk in a live game other than myself in the past four years. That was the most excited I've been all year," King said. "Big dunk."

"First dunk, high school career. Felt good," Davis said.

Central will host Sparta on Tuesday before its showdown with Onalaska. The Rangers will host Holmen next Friday.