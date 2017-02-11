UPDATE: Candle to blame for Onalaska apartment complex fire

The Onalaska Fire Department confirmed to News 19 preliminary investigations show a candle is likely to blame for a fire that destroyed an apartment complex on the 600 block of 13th Ave. South.

The candle, according to the department, is said to have been sitting on a chair at the time of the fire.

Onalaska Fire Chief Don Dominick said crews worked to tear down part of the building in order to access the fire. He said firefighters had a difficult time reaching the fire because it was trapped between an old roof and a new roof put on several years ago.

Crews will return to the complex to finish tearing down the building in the coming days.

UPDATE 4:12 P.M.-- Crews continue to battle a fire at an Onalaska apartment complex nearly four hours after the original call came in.

Onalaska Fire Chief Don Dominick tells News 19 firefighters are still trying to extinguish the fire that remains within the walls of the building. Firefighters have had a tough time reaching the fire inside the drywall because the complex has a flat roof.

The Red Cross says the building housed eight units, but it is unsure of how many people total have been displaced as a result of the fire.

Chief Dominick said the department is still investigating the cause of the fire. If firefighters are unable to control the fire within the walls soon, the Chief said the department will begin tearing down the roof and walls.

The department said several animals were treated for oxygen deprivation at the scene and returned to their owners, however he would not comment on whether any animals perished in the fire.

The Onalaska Fire Department says the electricity has been shut off in the area of the 600 block of 13th Avenue South as crews work to put out the fire and begin investigating the cause.

A neighbor on scene tells News 19 he's lived in the area for several years and has never seen anything like this. Neighbors also tell us a cat was injured but survived the fire.

The Onalaska Fire Department is battling a fully engulfed fire at an apartment building on the 600 block of 13th Avenue South.

The call came in around noon on Saturday. The Onalaska Fire Department requested mutual aid from the Town of Campbell Fire Department soon after arriving on scene.

News 19 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.