Saturday's local scores

Women's college basketball

UW-La Crosse 62, UW-Eau Claire 44 - Alyssa Clement (UWL): 17 points; MaKenzie Miller (UWL): 13 points; Eagles now 13-10, 7-5 WIAC

Presentation College 67, Viterbo University 62 - Nilssen (VIT): 28 points (career-high)

Minnesota West 107, Western Technical College 56 - Tara Stuttley (WTC): 12 points, 10 rebounds

Minnesota State-Mankato 78, Winona State University 71

Men's college basketball

UW-Eau Claire 88, UW-La Crosse 69 - Ben Meinholz (UWL): 16 points; Austin Fritz (UWL): 11 points; Eagles now 4-8 in WIAC

Viterbo University 92, Presentation College 89 - Ethan Haberman (VIT): 32 points; V-Hawks now 17-11, 9-6 NSAA

Minnesota West 109, Western Technical College 90 - Shawn Gerron (WTC): 33 points

Minnesota State-Mankato 69, Winona State University 68 - Riley Bambenek (WSU): 28 points

WIAA wrestling regionals

Division 1 - Holmen

1. Holmen, 219.5

2. Sparta, 180

3. Tomah, 172

4. Reedsburg Area, 143

5. Baraboo, 115

6. La Crosse Central, 101

7. La Crosse Logan, 78

8. Onalaska/Luther, 61

Division 2 - West Salem/Bangor

1. Viroqua, 245

2. West Salem/Bangor, 214.5

3. Mauston, 157

4. Adams-Friendship, 119

5. Wisconsin Dells, 113

Division 2 - Abbotsford/Colby

1. Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T, 260

2. Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal, 182.5

3. Medford Area, 182

6. Black River Falls/Lincoln, 66

Division 3 - Aquinas

1. Westby, 240

2. La Crosse Aquinas, 191

3. Cashton, 169

4. North Crawford/Seneca, 121

5. De Soto, 45

6. Kickapoo/La Farge, 19

Division 3 - Royall

1. Brookwood, 186

2. Ithaca/Weston, 157.5

3. Hillsboro, 152

4. New Lisbon, 150

5. Royall, 87

6. Necedah, 39

Division 3 - Durand

1. Durand, 230

2. Blair-Taylor, 170

3. Mondovi, 158

4. Arcadia, 123.5

5. Whitehall, 114

6. C-FC, 106

7. Independence/Gilmanton, 75

More results from all division can be found here

WIAA swim/dive regionals

Division 1 - Hudson

1. Eau Claire Memorial/North, 412

2. Hudson, 366

3. Chippewa Falls/McDonell Central, 272

4. Stevens Point, 252.5

5. Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas, 181.5

6. D.C. Everest, 167

7. WI Rapids Lincoln, 150

8. Superior, 138

9. Marshfield, 97

10. Logan/Central, 70

*OHA's 200 yard medley relay team sets school record, qualifies for state with 4th place finish (1:41.84); Garrett Wise (OHA) qualifies for state in 50 free (22.21) and 100 free (47.95)

More results from the meet can be found here

Boys high school basketball

Madison Edgewood 85, La Crosse Aquinas 77 - final/overtime; Conley Malone (AQU): 22 points

Cleveland 67, Houston 41 - Wes Johnson (HOU): 13 points

Girls high school basketball

Spring Grove 60, Glenville-Emmons 24

Bangor 68, Royall 29 - Emma Wittmershaus (Bangor): 13 points

Cashton 45, Kickapoo 36

Boys high school hockey

LeSueur-Henderson Co-op 6, La Crescent 3

New Richmond 3, West Salem 2

NAHL Hockey

Coulee Region Chill 5, Austin Bruins 1 - Chill now 18-21-2