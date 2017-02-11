Saturday's local scores
Women's college basketball
UW-La Crosse 62, UW-Eau Claire 44 - Alyssa Clement (UWL): 17 points; MaKenzie Miller (UWL): 13 points; Eagles now 13-10, 7-5 WIAC
Presentation College 67, Viterbo University 62 - Nilssen (VIT): 28 points (career-high)
Minnesota West 107, Western Technical College 56 - Tara Stuttley (WTC): 12 points, 10 rebounds
Minnesota State-Mankato 78, Winona State University 71
Men's college basketball
UW-Eau Claire 88, UW-La Crosse 69 - Ben Meinholz (UWL): 16 points; Austin Fritz (UWL): 11 points; Eagles now 4-8 in WIAC
Viterbo University 92, Presentation College 89 - Ethan Haberman (VIT): 32 points; V-Hawks now 17-11, 9-6 NSAA
Minnesota West 109, Western Technical College 90 - Shawn Gerron (WTC): 33 points
Minnesota State-Mankato 69, Winona State University 68 - Riley Bambenek (WSU): 28 points
WIAA wrestling regionals
Division 1 - Holmen
1. Holmen, 219.5
2. Sparta, 180
3. Tomah, 172
4. Reedsburg Area, 143
5. Baraboo, 115
6. La Crosse Central, 101
7. La Crosse Logan, 78
8. Onalaska/Luther, 61
Division 2 - West Salem/Bangor
1. Viroqua, 245
2. West Salem/Bangor, 214.5
3. Mauston, 157
4. Adams-Friendship, 119
5. Wisconsin Dells, 113
Division 2 - Abbotsford/Colby
1. Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T, 260
2. Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal, 182.5
3. Medford Area, 182
6. Black River Falls/Lincoln, 66
Division 3 - Aquinas
1. Westby, 240
2. La Crosse Aquinas, 191
3. Cashton, 169
4. North Crawford/Seneca, 121
5. De Soto, 45
6. Kickapoo/La Farge, 19
Division 3 - Royall
1. Brookwood, 186
2. Ithaca/Weston, 157.5
3. Hillsboro, 152
4. New Lisbon, 150
5. Royall, 87
6. Necedah, 39
Division 3 - Durand
1. Durand, 230
2. Blair-Taylor, 170
3. Mondovi, 158
4. Arcadia, 123.5
5. Whitehall, 114
6. C-FC, 106
7. Independence/Gilmanton, 75
More results from all division can be found here
WIAA swim/dive regionals
Division 1 - Hudson
1. Eau Claire Memorial/North, 412
2. Hudson, 366
3. Chippewa Falls/McDonell Central, 272
4. Stevens Point, 252.5
5. Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas, 181.5
6. D.C. Everest, 167
7. WI Rapids Lincoln, 150
8. Superior, 138
9. Marshfield, 97
10. Logan/Central, 70
*OHA's 200 yard medley relay team sets school record, qualifies for state with 4th place finish (1:41.84); Garrett Wise (OHA) qualifies for state in 50 free (22.21) and 100 free (47.95)
More results from the meet can be found here
Boys high school basketball
Madison Edgewood 85, La Crosse Aquinas 77 - final/overtime; Conley Malone (AQU): 22 points
Cleveland 67, Houston 41 - Wes Johnson (HOU): 13 points
Girls high school basketball
Spring Grove 60, Glenville-Emmons 24
Bangor 68, Royall 29 - Emma Wittmershaus (Bangor): 13 points
Cashton 45, Kickapoo 36
Boys high school hockey
LeSueur-Henderson Co-op 6, La Crescent 3
New Richmond 3, West Salem 2
NAHL Hockey
Coulee Region Chill 5, Austin Bruins 1 - Chill now 18-21-2
