Breakfast brings out superheroes

Superheroes came to life on Saturday morning at the Super Hero Breakfast of Champions.

It all happened at the Children's Museum in La Crosse where volunteers from the community came dressed up as different superheroes from Captain America to Spiderman. Organizers invited families to come in costume as well. Christina Knudsen, education director of the Children's Museum, said that superheroes can be found right here in the community.

"Just some folks that love to volunteer, love to dress up, and just love to be there for kids," said Knudsen. "And again, be good role models and again, it's not always what you see on TV, but it's those that are in the community that come out to be with the kids."

The breakfast gave families the chance to start the day with a healthy meal and spend some time together.

"We wanted to get them around the table for breakfast, start their day right, come play, and then, they can stay and play for the rest of the day or kind of go off and do whatever they would like. But again, just to sit around the table and have some time together," Knudsen said.

Kids had the chance to show off their own super powers through a series of activities set up around the museum. They even got superhero names.

Organizers say the Children's Museum hosts family events at night, but this was the first breakfast.