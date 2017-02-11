Great River Landing now open

Construction on the first phase of Onalaska's Great River Landing is now complete and open to the public. There has yet to be an official ribbon cutting but for now, the public can enjoy the newly opened trail head.

This first phase took just 9 months to complete, costing a little over 2 million dollars. The landing features scenic overlooks, plenty of seating, some musical instruments and the area even has wi-fi.

According to Onalaska Mayor Joe Mayor Chilsen, people have already been flocking to the area for prom and wedding pictures, despite the weather. He says if this becomes a consistent gathering place for the public, business development may soon follow.

"We're going to see that as people congregate at the Great River Landing," said Mayor Chilsen. "Wherever people congregate, businesses want to be in, so that's a great shot in the arm for them."

Even though the construction of this phase was finished in 9 months, the mayor said this has been in development for years and that this is only the start of the project. There may be as many as five phases total.