Free car seat safety checks

It was a busy morning Saturday at La Crosse Fire Station #3 for car seat safety checks.

During the winter on every second Saturday of the month, Gundersen Health System holds these safety checks. They offer to answer parent questions, help install seat and harness their child properly. Gundersen says car seats are often not used properly because there are many different variables to take into account, including your model of vehicle.

"That's another confusing thing about car seats, vehicles matter too," said In jury Prevention Coordinator Megan Anderson. "We advise parents not just to read the car seat manual but also the manual that comes with your car."

These free safety checks are every second Saturday. The next and final check will be on March 11 at La Crosse Fire Station #3 on Losey Boulevard. That runs from 10:00am to 2:00pm.