Bringing the outdoors inside

It was the 40th anniversary of Shamrock Production's popular Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show. One man has been taking part in the show for 36 of those 40 years.

Dick Hansen of Virtual Outdoors said these sport shows have played a big part in his life. Saturday, he brought the gift of fishing to willing participants, setting up a tank with trout and offering fishing poles with bait. Dick said bringing the outdoors to the kids is what its all about.

"A lot of kids 14 and [under] never have had a fish pole in their hands and that's really a shame!" Hansen said. "So we're encouraging them to come here, catch a fish, have some fun. If [they] have to kiss the fish, put it back in the pond."

The show continues Sunday at the La Crosse Center from 11:00am to 5:00pm.