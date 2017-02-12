Preparing for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is just a couple days away, a time to spend with that special someone in your life. As with any holiday, Valentines Day comes with its own traditions, bouquets of roses and boxes of chocolate just to name a few.

"It's always nice to get flowers year round, you know it's just normally not something you do for yourself," said Patrick Foley, Vice President of Monet Floral and Gifts. "If someone else is doing it for you, it's a nice surprise and you just feel special."

At Monet Floral even some of the employees feel the love.

"It's really nice, the drivers always come back [from] a run and they're the heroes," said Foley. "They always hear the real positive things."

But if flowers aren't your thing, there's always a romantic dinner. This February, The Charmant is pairing a Valentine tradition with a La Crosse favorite.

"We're offering a beer and chocolate pairing here in the lounge," said Charmant's General Manger Sean Castady. "A lot of people don't think those pair well, but they actually really do! So we've selected different chocolates from Indulgence Chocolates with a few of the beers that we have one tap to go with."

Though chocolate's connection to the holiday can be traced back to a marketing venture in the 19th century by British chocolatier Richard Cadbury, Castady argues that chocolate and love have a lot of similarities.

"I think chocolate and love go hand in hand," said Castady. "It's very sweet, a lot of different varieties, a lot of different flavors... just like love. You know, everybody has a very unique relationship with their partner, all different varieties..."

But however you celebrate, the important part is the quality of company.

Valentine's Day is celebrated for St. Valentine who--as legend has it--performed illegal marriages for Roman soldiers who were forbidden to marry by Emperor Claudius II (although there is no hard evidence to back that up). The first mention of St. Valentine's Day as a romantic holiday came in 14th century writings of English poet Geoffrey Chaucer.