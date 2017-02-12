"Friends Helping Friends" looking to decrease financial burden of mental health counseling

A collaboration between downtown businesses is aiming to form a non-profit with the goal of helping to make mental health counseling more accessible and affordable.

Stolpa's Stein Haus and Popcorn Tavern held an all-night fundraiser with live music at both venues on Sunday. Money raised will go towards forming "Friends Helping Friends", a non-profit that hopes to foster an environment where the stigma of mental health is lessened, and to create a voucher program to help cover some of the financial burden of seeing a counselor.

"Asking for help is not defeat," said Samantha Stipan, General Manger for Popcorn Tavern and a Co-Founder for Friends Helping Friends. "That's the first step in making a positive action and taking charge."

Chris Stolpa, another co-founder and owner of Stolpa's Stein Haus said the voucher program is designed to help people just get started with counseling if they need it.

"Don't feel bad about putting your foot in the door," Stolpa said. "That's what we want to do, the voucher system is based on getting people into the door, because that's the biggest obstacle."

That fund raiser continued at both The Popcorn Tavern and Stein Haus until 2:00am. They will continue to raise money throughout the year. Friends Helping Friends is hoping to make these music fundraisers a bi-annual event, with a larger one planned for the end of summer.