Riverfront Inc promotes inclusion through dance

Riverfront Inc held its annual Valentine's Sweetheart Dance Sunday afternoon for participants, staff and community members of all abilities.

From 1:00pm to 3:00pm, the Days Inn conference room was filled with big smiles and moving bodies, dancing to their favorite songs. The dance is all about promoting inclusion for individuals with disabilities.

"I'd say that it's nice that you can invite your family members to come to something like this," said Brandon Ferris, one of the attendees. "...and a lot of your neighborhood friends and co-workers that you work with... it's a nice event for people to come to."

Riverfront Inc has been serving individuals with disabilities in La Crosse since the late 1970s.