Frozen River Film Festival spotlights documentaries, VR

The weather might not suggest as much, but the Frozen River Film Festival is back in Southeast Minnesota this week. Crystal Hegge stopped by Daybreak with the details.

Film goers can enjoy a wide-range of documentaries at theaters both in downtown Winona and Lanesboro and at Winona's two college campuses from February 15-19. One of the films is the Oscar Nominee, "Life Animated." There will also be a number of virtual reality displays seeking to show how the technology will play a role in the future of storytelling.

Tickets can be purchased from the box office at the Winona County Historical Society, which will be open from 12-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. More information is at frozenriver.org.