Medical Monday: Heart healthy food

Heart month continues all February, and in this week's Medical Monday, Gundersen Health System registered dietitian Diane Kelbel gives us some pointers on putting our heart first when it comes to food.

Kelbel stressed the importance of a well balanced, proportionate plate with emphasis on fruits and vegetables. When it comes to snacking, she said to treat it not as a "treat," but rather as a smaller meal that should be similarly balanced or can make up for a food group that was missed in a previous meal. Nuts, fruit and healthy fats (like avocado) were all snack suggestions.

For more, check out the video.