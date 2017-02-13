Investigation closed in Onalaska apartment complex fire

The Onalaska Fire Department said Monday the investigation into what caused a fire that destroyed an apartment complex is closed.

The investigation found a candle sitting on a chair in one of the units to be the sole cause of the blaze, after interviewing the individual who called 911.

Onalaska Fire Chief Don Dominick said the building did not have sprinklers but did have working smoke detectors. All eight units were destroyed as a result of the fire.

Chief Dominick said within the first ten minutes of being on scene, the unit in which the fire started was completely filled with black smoke, making visibility nearly impossible.

"It's important for people to have fire extinguishers in between themselves and the exit of the home or apartment," he said. "That way, you're not backing yourself into a corner trying to put a fire out."

According to the National Fire Protection Association, occupants have less than three minutes to get out of a home where a free burning fire is taking place. In 2015, more than 2,500 people were killed as a result of house fires. Homes with sprinklers cause a 65% reduction in the number of firefighter injuries.

The department said four animals were rescued from the complex and could not confirm if any pets perished in the fire.

Moving forward, Chief Dominick said it's important to remember to never leave candles unattended or near combustible materials. Additionally, never leave them where a pet could accidentally knock them over.

Both the Red Cross and Salvation Army have been assisting the people who were displaced by the fire.