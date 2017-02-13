UW-La Crosse hosts Battle of the Books

Fourth and fifth grade students gathered Monday to test their knowledge on books.

Librarians from around the state nominated books to appear on this years list. All nine elementary schools in the district participated this year.. with up to four people on a team. The students are asked about things that take place in the books and then have to answer with the cards that are laid out on the tables in from of them.

"I hope that they enjoy reading, and they learn the love of reading and how books are awesome and how they can take them on adventures all over the world from the past to the present to the future," said Carrie Wensch-Harden a HPTL Librarian.

This year, there was a total of 20 books on the list for students to read.

