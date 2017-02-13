Copy-Thousands protest Wisconsin sheriff's immigration crackdown

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Thousands of Wisconsin activists gathered in Milwaukee's predominantly Hispanic South Side to protest the sheriff's plans to crack down on illegal immigration.

The crowd hoisted both Mexican and American flags Monday as it made its way downtown to the county courthouse.

Latinos and other protesters from at least 12 cities across Wisconsin traveled by bus to be part of the march. Milwaukee resident Alma Varela-Zbichorski says the crowd is opposed to Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke's plan to enroll his deputies in a federal program that allows them to act as immigration agents.

Hispanic families claim they are being profiled as a whole community.

The demonstration was organized by Voces de la Frontera, a Hispanic advocacy group.

