La Crescent-Hokah superintendent may leave district for new job

La Crescent-Hokah Superintendent Kevin Cardille may be leaving the district to join a new one.

According to the Stewartville Star, Cardille is one of two finalists to become superintendent of the Stewartville School District.

News 19 reached out to Cardille who confirmed he is one of the finalists. When asked why he decided to apply, Cardille said it was a last minute decision and thought it would be a good fit, but declined to comment further.

Stewartville is a city of just more than 6,000 people south of Rochester.

According to the paper, the district will come to a final decision by the end of the month.

Cardille was hired by the La Crescent-Hokah School District in 2015 after serving as principal of Pine Island High School for 15 years.

He replaced Ron Wilke, who resigned in April 2015.