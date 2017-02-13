Breakfast Balancing Act: Is it really that important?

Breakfast is deemed one of the most important meals of the day because from the minute you go to sleep to the point when you wake up, you go hours without any nutrition. Your body will use up all its' glucose by the time you wake up and it can disrupt your blood sugar levels.

Kelsey Latimer, a Viterbo Dietician Intern at the La Crosse County Health and Human Services Department, says breakfast is what gets you re-energized to start your day. She adds, "One of the main reasons is that it's your longest fasting period. So from when you go to bed to when you wake up in the morning your body is using that glucose, so you become glucose depleted. And in the morning, you're obviously going to want to try and replace that."

Some people don't have time to replace their glucose in the morning because they are on the run, but there is a solution to that struggle. Kelsey had some ideas as well adding that "My number one suggestion is prepping; making something ahead of time. There are many recipes out there, but you can like eggs in muffin tins, like an egg bake. You can do yogurt parfaits, you can do overnight oats where you stick the oatmeal, the milk, and then fruit in it and just shake it up and have it the next day. There's a lot of simple, easy things."

Healthy breakfast tips and ideas

Now you're running out of excuses to eat breakfast right? Well, if prepping isn't your thing either, restaurants and cafe's in La Crosse offer some quick breakfast options to get your day started right. Rosie's Cafe in La Crosse is a hot spot for locals like Ken Greene that are looking for a fast, balanced, flavorful, breakfast. Ken adds, "When I'm trying to be good, I'll go for the oatmeal and brown sugar; not too much, and milk. When I'm not being quite so good I'll go for the half deuce or if m daughter is joining me, we'll go for the full deuce because we share the pancakes."

The half and full deuce consist of eggs, pancakes, and toast. This can make for a monster of a meal that may have you taking an early afternoon nap. Kelsey reminds us that you shouldn't overeat because there are negatives to that besides weight gain. She says, "Sometimes, too, when people overeat they can feel fatigued later in the day. I think that just having the same size meals throughout the day is what's best."

February is also Heart Health Month and coincidentally the balance of a consistent diet will help to keep your heart healthy.