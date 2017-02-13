Coon Valley Candy Company brings homemade fudge to the area

The Coon Valley Candy Company is bringing homemade fudge to the area and it's all a result of owner Linda Schulte's desire to be crafty.

"All the ladies around Coon Valley are crafty and since I'm not very crafty my husband said, 'Well you can make fudge,'" she said. "I remember my grandmother making fudge around Christmas time many years ago and after thinking about it a little, we decided to go for it."

The company can be found in the back of Thrifty Creations, located along Central Avenue in Coon Valley.

"We started making fudge in the kitchen of Legacy Grill and Pub, but eventually the kitchen wasn't big enough so we thought about growing the business somewhere else," she said."

Schulte said she's made a little more than 800 pounds of fudge since the company's inception last summer. She offers a wide variety of flavors, some of which are seasonal while others are fan favorites.

"We have good old fashion chocolate, chocolate walnut, caramel vanilla, dark chocolate raspberry, cookie butter, mint chocolate chip, there's really something for everybody," she said.

Schulte and her husband make the fudge several times a week, using a steam kettle to make sure the fudge stays creamy.

Once it cooks, it sits overnight and becomes firm, allowing for decorating and packaging the following day.

"The community here loves it and it's nice to be able to support other local businesses, like Westby Creamery Co-op," she said. "We use only their butter in all of our recipes."

The company plans to add hot fudge and caramel sauces for ice cream later on this year, as well as caramel apples next fall.

To learn more about Coon Valley Candy Company, visit their Facebook page.