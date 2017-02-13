Kind Promotes Pell Grant Return

Higher education was a main topic of discussion Monday as Congressman Ron Kind (D) 3rd District spoke to the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce. Kind has recently co-sponsored the ACCESS Act which looks to restore the year round Pell Grant program.

According to Kind, for those Wisconsin students taking a less traditional path toward completing their education, it's important to make sure they have the opportunity to access year-round Pell Grants.

"These grants are given to students, it alleviates the pressure for them to have to take out larger loans. I'm a big believer in work study programs too, so they have an opportunity to work on campus to help defer their education costs," Kind said.

The year-round Pell grants were terminated in 2011, limiting students that enroll in classes year round. The access would allow both part-time and full-time students to receive the grant.