Doyle Doubts Proposed Transportation Budget

A discussion over how to fix the state's roads was one of the big topics for local businesses and legislators at Monday's La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce meeting.

Among those taking part was Democratic 94th District Representative Steve Doyle of Onalaska.

According to Doyle, both sides of the aisle have concerns with Governor Scott Walker's proposed budget and what will go toward transportation.

"I'm a little concerned about the budget proposal. One, I don't think it does enough for fixing our roads. It doesn't seem to engage the majority party either in terms of supporting it. So we have a Republican Governor with a transportation proposal and there's no buy-in from other Republican leadership in the legislature."

Doyle did add however, that there's dialogue across the aisle. He noted that the current climate is an opportunity to work together.