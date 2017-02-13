West Salem looking to prove they're worthy of #1 seed

Things will heat up on the ice this week with WIAA Regionals set to begin.

It's already been a banner season for West Salem.

The Panthers earned the number one seed on their Sectional.

It's first time in program history they've accomplished that.

The Panthers began the season with a 13-game winning streak and finished the regular season 19-3-1.

Now they set their sights on returning to state for the first time since they became just the West Salem/Bangor Co-op.

"To be a one-seed, coming into the season, we had kids write down goals and everyone of them has being on top of the Section and making it to Madison. I think every team is going to have that goal. So it's something the kids obviously strive for. As coaches, it's our end-game goal to get to Madison. Being the one-seed is obviously a plus. It's something we worked hard for throughout the year. But one-seeds don't always make it. So the hard work still has to take place," said head coach Eric Borre.

"We just try to play physical, try not to let teams walk around us and try to play the best defense we can," said senior defenseman Colton Meyer.

West Salem opens playoff action Thursday night against the Sauk Prairie-Tomah winner.

