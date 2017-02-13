La Crosse Police searching for car break-in suspects

A series of car break-ins over the weekend leaves behind plenty of damage and in one case, a large amount of missing cash.

Early Friday, five cars on the south side had their windows smashed and small amounts of money, mostly change, removed.

The next night, this time on the north side, several more cars were broken into along parts of Avon and Rose streets.

One of the cars there contained $6,000 in cash which was taken.

La Crosse Police said they are still investigating.

