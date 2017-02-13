City exploring expansion of river docking

La Crosse's City Council is considering a plan to expand capabilities for boat docking on the Mississippi River, including the possibility of larger cruise vessels being able to dock near the downtown. That's something the Convention and Visitors Bureau hopes will have a major effect on tourism.

"The reality is it'll have a huge impact for us for tourism," said Executive Director A.J. Frels. "People come and they stay and they visit, they're going to be able to experience downtown La Crosse, [and] our entire area if they can."

Currently, a study is being done to see whether or not La Crosse would work as a stop along Mississippi Viking River Cruises, which could introduce a lot of fresh faces to the area.

"Operations like that bring people in, they experience what we have to offer, and then we get repeat business," Frels said. "They see what's here, they may not have time to experience everything that the entire county has to offer, but they want to come back."

Both Parks and Rec and the Visitors Bureau agree that utilizing our waterways could provide a big boost for the city.

"People enjoy the waters here and I think it's just one more way that we can highlight and showcase what we have to offer." said Frels.

Council President Richard Swantz said the plan has been approved by Public Works, it has yet to go though Finance Committee.